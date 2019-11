Rotary Club of RSF Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair

The Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe welcomed the holiday season with its inaugural Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair Nov. 16. The event was held in the Rancho Santa Fe Village and featured more than 30 vendors, food, music, photos with Santa and more. Proceeds will benefit RSF Rotary’s Angel Giving Tree Program to help brighten the holidays for children in need.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com