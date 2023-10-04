Home of the Week - 5002 El Acebo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

3BR/4.5BA | 4275 SF | $5,865,000

Experience beautiful, sweeping, whitewater ocean views from this serene, hillside setting in Rancho Santa Fe’s exclusive west-side Covenant. Overlooking a sanctuary of natural beauty and tranquility, this spacious, single-level, custom estate boasts an extensive new remodel showcasing a fusion of modern aesthetics with the timeless charm of a Spanish ranch. Ocean views are captured by nearly all indoor and outdoor living spaces in this 1.4 acre, 4,275 square foot, one-level design, hosting, three en-suite bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths, lounge/retreat, an ocean-view library/study, formal dining room, great room with soaring, vaulted wood ceilings complemented by wide-plank white oak flooring throughout, gated driveway entrance, and three car garage. Conveniently located, Rancho Santa Fe’s vibrant village is minutes away, while highly-rated schools cater to the community’s educational needs. Enjoy the close proximity to miles of beaches, recreational activities, shopping, and more.

Laurie McClain, Realtor®

Luxury Residential Specialist

858-361-5667

lauriemcclain@compass.com

DRE #00900797

COMPASS

