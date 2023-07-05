Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 3023 Paseo Cielo

Best value in the ranch! Welcome to South Pointe Farms, a gated enclave of 52 custom estates. This 5BR/5BA custom Georgian inspired manor is perched high above the ridge line to reveal stunning views and ocean breezes. Featuring full height glass doors and windows taking in the majestic pines and mature landscaping, the unique floor plan offers incredible privacy with ultimate tree-house views. The owner has recently completed an extensive remodel to include a fabulous outdoor living room with wood burning fireplace and full kitchen, French limestone pool deck and spa, putting green, two luxurious, primary bedroom suites; one at entry level and one on second floor. Pristine, European oak floors warm the house throughout the main living areas. The family style porch sits above the pool pavilion and is the perfect sunset balcony. Personal library, pool lounge/gym, three guest rooms, 3-car showroom style garage. VRM 3,800,000 - 4,100,000

Cathleen Shera
Coldwell Banker
858.342.9373
cathleenshera@gmail.com
DRE #01857076

