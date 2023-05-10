Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 6159 Paseo Arbolado, Rancho Santa Fe

6159_Paseo_Arbolado-Kitchen.jpg
1/3
6159_Paseo_Arbolado-Kitchen.jpg 
6159_Paseo_Arbolado-Living.jpg
2/3
6159_Paseo_Arbolado-Living.jpg 
6159_Paseo_Arbolado-Bedroom.jpg
3/3
6159_Paseo_Arbolado-Bedroom.jpg 
Share

Easy Luxury Living

This newly renovated Covenant home is set in a quiet location in the heart of the village, within walking distance to the golf course and restaurants. With convenient carport parking, this can live like a single level with the front door opening to a beautiful great room with hardwood floors, mountain views, and designer kitchen. The main floor has a generous-sized primary bedroom with balcony and luxurious bath plus a secondary bedroom with separate entrance which makes a great office. Downstairs are two additional ensuite bedrooms, den/study area, laundry room with storage, and an extra-long 2-car garage with 2 EV chargers. $3,299,000

JULIE PIERCE CASEY
858.382.6728
julie@ranchosantafeca.com
DRE # 01224815
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement