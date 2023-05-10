Home of the Week - 6159 Paseo Arbolado, Rancho Santa Fe
Easy Luxury Living
This newly renovated Covenant home is set in a quiet location in the heart of the village, within walking distance to the golf course and restaurants. With convenient carport parking, this can live like a single level with the front door opening to a beautiful great room with hardwood floors, mountain views, and designer kitchen. The main floor has a generous-sized primary bedroom with balcony and luxurious bath plus a secondary bedroom with separate entrance which makes a great office. Downstairs are two additional ensuite bedrooms, den/study area, laundry room with storage, and an extra-long 2-car garage with 2 EV chargers. $3,299,000
JULIE PIERCE CASEY
858.382.6728
julie@ranchosantafeca.com
DRE # 01224815
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
