Home of the Week - 6900 Via Del Charro, Rancho Santa Fe

Welcome to the ultimate Rancho Santa Fe compound. This near 15,000 SF, 3-building Contemporary Spanish Colonial estate built by Daley Custom Homes took a team of designers, international material sourcing and a big vision to create. Completed in 2009 and redesigned in 2022, this single story home is situated on a completely flat 2.58 ACRE lot, including a 6-car garage, interior pavilion with pool, spa, fully appointed outdoor bar, 10-seat home theatre, 1800 SF event space with hardwood flooring from President Madison’s Virginia Estate, commercial grade salon & bar, 700-bottle wine cellar & floor-plan that provides a primary bedroom retreat away from the massive entertaining areas. This home provides an opportunity to escape the city with maximum privacy & security and host 1000+ person events inside the walls of Hacienda De Corazon.

