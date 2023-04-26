Home of the Week - 6900 Via Del Charro, Rancho Santa Fe
Welcome to the ultimate Rancho Santa Fe compound. This near 15,000 SF, 3-building Contemporary Spanish Colonial estate built by Daley Custom Homes took a team of designers, international material sourcing and a big vision to create. Completed in 2009 and redesigned in 2022, this single story home is situated on a completely flat 2.58 ACRE lot, including a 6-car garage, interior pavilion with pool, spa, fully appointed outdoor bar, 10-seat home theatre, 1800 SF event space with hardwood flooring from President Madison’s Virginia Estate, commercial grade salon & bar, 700-bottle wine cellar & floor-plan that provides a primary bedroom retreat away from the massive entertaining areas. This home provides an opportunity to escape the city with maximum privacy & security and host 1000+ person events inside the walls of Hacienda De Corazon.
Jenna Daley
Jenna@jennadaley.com | 619-778-9808 c
DRE #01262893
COMPASS
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.