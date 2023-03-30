Home of the Week - 730 and 750 Stratford Court, Del Mar
6 BR | 7 BA | 4,887 SF | Pool | Spa
Offered at $11,995,000
730 (South House) : 3 BR | 3.5 BA | 2,310 SF
750 (North House) : 3 BR | 3.5 BA | 2,577 SF
Absolutely unparalleled living opportunity, in one of the most coveted addresses, in the heart of Olde Del Mar. Two incredible homes on one very desirable and beautifully landscaped trophy property. Room for a big family, two families, extended stays, ability to rent one home and live in the other, rent both homes when not lived in as an additional income source; The possibilities are endless. Within walking distance to Powerhouse Beach Park, The Del Mar Plaza, The Del Mar Racetrack, Torrey Pines Golf Course & Nature Reserve, restaurants, shops, award-winning schools, and just steps to the sand and the local dog park, this truly is an exceptional chance at the quintessential indoor/outdoor Southern California lifestyle for you, your friends and extended family. Your new memories, your new lifestyle and your new prominent address awaits...Welcome home.
Combs Group
LuxuryDelMarVillas.com | 858.284.1800
DRE #01347012
