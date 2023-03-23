Home of the Week - 5509 Linea del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe
4 BR | 4 BA | 2700 SQ FT | $3,499,000
Very charming WEST side Covenant single story home has been beautifully remodeled (completely) and shows like a new house. This Ranch style home boasts a nice open floor plan with tons of light , gorgeous finishes and a lot of nice details throughout. Tons of privacy, GREAT VIEWS, sun-kissed southern yard orientation. A lot of flat and usable space for you to dream it up: orchard, vineyard, sport court, etc. Country living is calling YOU!
Michael Vartani
Compass | 858-204-5264
DRE #01381950
