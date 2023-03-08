Top homes sold in Rancho Santa Fe the week of Feb. 20

A house in Rancho Santa Fe that sold for $8.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Rancho Santa Fe in the week of Feb. 20.

In total, 2 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $6.2 million. The average price per square foot was $801.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2. $3.8 million, single-family home at 18356 Calle La Serra

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 18356 Calle La Serra in Rancho Santa Fe. The price was $3,800,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 6,525 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $582.

1. $8.5 million, single-family house at 6260 Lago Lindo

The 8,825 square-foot single-family home at 6260 Lago Lindo in Rancho Santa Fe has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $8,500,000, $963 per square foot. The house was built in 1998.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.