What were the most expensive recent local home sales?

A house in Rancho Santa Fe that sold for $3.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Rancho Santa Fe during the week of Feb. 13.

In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the that week, with an average price of $2.4 million, $669 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

5. $1.7 million, single-family home at 3919 Avenida Brisa

The sale of the single family residence at 3919 Avenida Brisa in Rancho Santa Fe has been finalized. The price was $1,675,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,753 square feet. The price per square foot was $956.

4. $1.8 million, single-family house at 15963 Avenida Calma

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 15963 Avenida Calma in Rancho Santa Fe. The price was $1,785,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1988 and the living area totals 2,645 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $675.

3. $2.6 million, single-family residence at 17617 Circa del Norte

The property at 17617 Circa del Norte in Rancho Santa Fe has new owners. The price was $2,625,000. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 4,795 square feet. The price per square foot is $547.

2. $3 million, detached house at 6131 El Tordo

The property at 6131 El Tordo in Rancho Santa Fe has new owners. The price was $2,995,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,011 square feet. The price per square foot is $995.

1. $3.1 million, single-family house at 6027 Avenue Cuatro Vientos

The 5,998 square-foot detached house at 6027 Avenue Cuatro Vientos, Rancho Santa Fe, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $3,100,000, $517 per square foot. The house was built in 1993.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.