Real estate report: What were the 10 most expensive recent local home sales in Rancho Santa Fe?

A house in Rancho Santa Fe that sold for $11.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Rancho Santa Fe from the week of Jan. 23 to the week of Feb 6.

In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that period, with an average price of $3.9 million, $818 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jan. 23 to the week of Feb. 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $4.2 million, single-family residence at 7150 St Andrews Road

The 7,393 square-foot single-family residence at 7150 St Andrews Road in Rancho Santa Fe has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $4,150,000, $561 per square foot. The house was built in 1998.

9. $4.5 million, single-family home at 18474 Calle Tramonto

The sale of the single family residence at 18474 Calle Tramonto in Rancho Santa Fe has been finalized. The price was $4,450,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 8,118 square feet. The price per square foot was $548.

8. $4.5 million, detached house at 6150 Paseo Valencia

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 6150 Paseo Valencia in Rancho Santa Fe. The price was $4,495,000 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 3,512 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,280.

7. $4.6 million, single-family house at 6363 Calle del Campanario

The 439 square-foot single-family home at 6363 Calle del Campanario, Rancho Santa Fe, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $4,558,500, $10,384 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

6. $4.8 million, single-family residence at 14487 Strawberry Road

The property at 14487 Strawberry Road in Rancho Santa Fe has new owners. The price was $4,830,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 6,250 square feet. The price per square foot is $773.

5. $5.1 million, single-family house at 7080 Rancho La Cima Drive

The property at 7080 Rancho La Cima Drive in Rancho Santa Fe has new owners. The price was $5,100,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 8,805 square feet. The price per square foot is $579.

4. $5.1 million, single-family home at 6502 Monte Fuego

The sale of the single-family house at 6502 Monte Fuego, Rancho Santa Fe, has been finalized. The price was $5,100,000, and the house changed hands in December. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 6,531 square feet. The price per square foot was $781.

3. $5.5 million, detached house at 7588 Vista Rancho Court

The property at 7588 Vista Rancho Court in Rancho Santa Fe has new owners. The price was $5,500,000. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 6,468 square feet. The price per square foot is $850.

2. $8 million, detached house at 6855 La Valle Plateada

The sale of the detached house at 6855 La Valle Plateada, Rancho Santa Fe, has been finalized. The price was $8,000,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1935 and has a living area of 9,815 square feet. The price per square foot was $815.

1. $11.5 million, single-family residence at 17285 Avenida de Acacias

The sale of the single family residence at 17285 Avenida de Acacias in Rancho Santa Fe has been finalized. The price was $11,500,000, and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 10,085 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,140.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.