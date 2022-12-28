Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 7978 Run of the Knolls, Santaluz

PRIVATE CUSTOM SANTALUZ ESTATE

6 + 1 opt BR | 9 full + 2 half BA | 10,600 Sq Ft

All NEW, modern, super private, custom estate! Great attention to detail, from the professional design and quality to the top-of the-line technology and amenities, planned to meet the expectations of the most pampered buyer! Enjoy your own workout gym with a boxing ring, ballet studio, Turkish bath, sauna and steam room, 10-seat movie room and a wine cellar. Smart home features, a gourmet kitchen, artistic touches throughout, and a 4-car garage and large driveway for guest parking add to the desirability of this home. The stunning, open floor plan includes a massive great room that opens to a covered patio and, for the BBQ lovers, a professional Kalamazoo BBQ! Asking price: $8,888,000

Cecilia Zavala
858.699.6646 | cecigza@yahoo.com | HomesInSantaluz.com
DRE#: 01931715
Berkshire Hathaway

