Home of the Week - 7978 Run of the Knolls, Santaluz
PRIVATE CUSTOM SANTALUZ ESTATE
6 + 1 opt BR | 9 full + 2 half BA | 10,600 Sq Ft
All NEW, modern, super private, custom estate! Great attention to detail, from the professional design and quality to the top-of the-line technology and amenities, planned to meet the expectations of the most pampered buyer! Enjoy your own workout gym with a boxing ring, ballet studio, Turkish bath, sauna and steam room, 10-seat movie room and a wine cellar. Smart home features, a gourmet kitchen, artistic touches throughout, and a 4-car garage and large driveway for guest parking add to the desirability of this home. The stunning, open floor plan includes a massive great room that opens to a covered patio and, for the BBQ lovers, a professional Kalamazoo BBQ! Asking price: $8,888,000
Cecilia Zavala
858.699.6646 | cecigza@yahoo.com | HomesInSantaluz.com
DRE#: 01931715
Berkshire Hathaway
