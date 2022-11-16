Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 6027 Avenue Cuatro Vientos, RSF

6027_Avenue_Cuatro_Vientos-Living.jpg
1/3
6027_Avenue_Cuatro_Vientos-Living.jpg 
6027_Avenue_Cuatro_Vientos-Entry.jpg
2/3
6027_Avenue_Cuatro_Vientos-Entry.jpg 
6027_Avenue_Cuatro_Vientos-Front.jpg
3/3
6027_Avenue_Cuatro_Vientos-Front.jpg 
Share

Built in 1993, this 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Fairbanks Ranch Estate at 6027 Avenue Cuatro Vientos, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 is approximately 5998 square feet. Great bones and one of the best value on the market in Fairbanks Ranch with all the gated community has to offer. This is your chance to put your own stamp on a truly exceptional property and have instant equity. The home has great bones but is in need of some updating. You will have your own wine cellar, library and even a fireplace in the master bath! Huge 3.2 acre lot with sweeping canyon views from the rear of the home. Private pool and spa.

$3,300,000

Wayne Winters, Broker
DRE #00414422 | (760) 436-0379

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement