Home of the Week - 6027 Avenue Cuatro Vientos, RSF

Built in 1993, this 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Fairbanks Ranch Estate at 6027 Avenue Cuatro Vientos, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 is approximately 5998 square feet. Great bones and one of the best value on the market in Fairbanks Ranch with all the gated community has to offer. This is your chance to put your own stamp on a truly exceptional property and have instant equity. The home has great bones but is in need of some updating. You will have your own wine cellar, library and even a fireplace in the master bath! Huge 3.2 acre lot with sweeping canyon views from the rear of the home. Private pool and spa.

$3,300,000

Wayne Winters, Broker

DRE #00414422 | (760) 436-0379

