Home of the Week, 14224 Recuerdo Dr., Del Mar

3 Beds | 2 baths
Amazing ocean & Racetrack views from this single story home. Full high-end revitalization, with no details missed.
Offered at $2,695,000

Chantelle Brown, Realtor®
Big Block Realty
310.497.9228 | 760.512.8778
ChantelleBrownRealtor@gmail.com
DRE #02000118

