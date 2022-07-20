Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 17276 Camino de Montecillo, Rancho Santa Fe

SERENE FAIRBANKS RANCH

First time on the market in the 24-hour guard gated community of Fairbanks Ranch. The 4 BR / 4.5 BA / 4,170 SF single level home is sited on an elevated 1.58 acre view lot. The inviting floorplan opens to a sparkling pool & spa with beautiful picture windows throughout, vaulted ceilings, stunning hillside views and three fireplaces. The chef’s kitchen and family room with wet bar feature exceptional views plus an abundance of natural light. Fairbanks Ranch boasts first-class amenities such as an equestrian center, tennis & pickleball courts, a private lake with clubhouse, playground & park, volleyball and walking trails.

Offered at $3,700,000

SCOTT APPLEBY
858.775.2014 | DRE# 01197544

KERRY APPLEBY PAYNE
858.204.7920 | DRE# 01071814

ANDREW APPLEBY
858.602.9696 | DRE# 02141307

Willis Allen Real Estate

