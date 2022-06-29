Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 6396 Clubhouse Drive, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

A very special home, situated at the highest elevation within Del Mar Country Club featuring panoramic views from just about every room on a very private 3.04 acre homesite. Detached guesthouse plus 4 en-suite bedrooms in the main home. Sumptuous primary suite located on the first level with dual baths along with 2 huge walk in closets. Solar for home and pool. Meticulously maintained.

Priced at $5,995,000.00

Cindy Mort
858.922.7757
cindymort1@gmail.com
DRE #01031625
COMPASS

