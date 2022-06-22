Home of the Week - 16054 Via Viajera, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091

3 Bed 3 Bath 1850 Sq Ft $1,599,000

Upgraded, west facing Rancho Santa Fe townhome overlooking the pool in The Villas community at Whispering Palms, one of Rancho Santa Fe’s best kept secrets! Bring your most fussy buyers and they will be delighted with this three bedroom, three full bathrooms townhome. There is a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor and two ensuite bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and their own private outdoor spaces upstairs. The living & dining spaces are graciously sized with excellent flow for entertaining. There is an inviting front courtyard as well as a romantic rear yard with direct access to the pool. Everything you need is conveniently located within 3 miles between your front door and Dog Beach!

Annette Schultz, Realtor

619.838.9872

annette.schultz@compass.com

DRE# 01412317

COMPASS

