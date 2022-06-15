Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 13174 Sunset Point Way, San Diego, 92130

Just what you’ve been waiting for, the perfect, exquisitely remodeled Carmel Valley home in an ideal location! The versatile floor plan offers an en-suite bedroom on the first floor, primary suite with fireplace, 3 additional bedrooms and a flex room perfect for a home office or kids lounge. The beautifully remodeled kitchen includes a large island, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry and opens to the spacious family room. French doors to the oversized South-West facing yard create the ultimate California indoor/outdoor lifestyle! The yard backs up to open space, and features an outdoor kitchen, lovely outdoor fireplace and plenty of room for a pool!

Priced at $3,200,000

Molly Santistevan, Realtor
858.254.6918
CalBRE #01810081
COMPASS

