Home of the Week, 6928 Rancho Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
6928 Rancho Cielo
6928 Rancho Cielo
6928 Rancho Cielo
6 Bed 6.5 Bath 6,083 Sq Ft
Spanish Hacienda Estate on 3.26 usable acres in the Covenant of Rancho Santa Fe! This 6 bedroom, 6 1/2 bath home was remodeled in 1997. Some of the features are- Hardwood and travertine floors, hand carved mahogany doors, wine cellar, office/library, swimming pool and spa, 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest/pool house, and a large play yard plus much more! There are also plans for a barn and horse corral!!
Priced at $4,500,000
Mary Djavaherian
Compass
M: 858-663-2297
mary.djavaherian@compass.com
DRE #01512823
