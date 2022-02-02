Home of the Week, 6545 El Camino Del Teatro, La Jolla, CA

New Construction

Villa Del Teatro is a new 5BR, 8BA construction within the famed Muirlands neighborhood that is unlike any other in recent years. Marengo Coastal Development is proud to present their latest custom home with ocean views from every room, an impeccable amount of stone and tile work, infinity pool and jacuzzi, and an expansive rooftop terrace with TV and fire-pit. Take the home’s elevator up from the 1,300 square foot garage to the main floor where the open 4,643 square foot floor plan creates the perfect space for entertaining. The massive family room has floor to ceiling sliding doors, a wall-to-wall fireplace, and plenty of space to lounge. The kitchen boasts a Wolf six burner stove and oven, microwave and warmer drawer that is positioned between a large SubZero fridge and freezer. The spacious master offers a massive private terrace, steam shower and tub, and a spacious walk-in closet. The ocean facing infinity pool, right off of the family room, is unlike any other in the neighborhood and has a connecting waterfall jacuzzi.

Maxwell Waitt

858.366.8949

maxwaitt@kw.com | maxwaitt.kw.com

DRE #02122850