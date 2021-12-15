Home of the Week, 4950 El Arco Iris, Rancho Santa Fe

Private and Charming California Ranch Home in the Covenant of Rancho Santa Fe.

This inviting view home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 2 half baths. Enjoy striking panoramic views from almost every room, full of light, with large corner windows. Dining room doors open to the pool with folding doors. Generous size bedrooms with their on suite baths, Large backyard with a variety of fruit trees. On the lower level an independent bedroom Casita. Remodel or expand according to your needs. Sought after location, cul-de-sac, close to top schools, village and easy freeway access. Solar paid.

Offered at $3,785,000

Cecilia G. Zavala

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Luxury Collection Specialist

858.699.6646

cecigza@yahoo.com | HomesInSantaluz.com

DRE# 01931715

