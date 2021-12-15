Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 4950 El Arco Iris, Rancho Santa Fe

4950 El Arco Iris
1/3
4950 El Arco Iris 
4950 El Arco Iris
2/3
4950 El Arco Iris 
4950 El Arco Iris
3/3
4950 El Arco Iris 
Share

Private and Charming California Ranch Home in the Covenant of Rancho Santa Fe.
This inviting view home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 2 half baths. Enjoy striking panoramic views from almost every room, full of light, with large corner windows. Dining room doors open to the pool with folding doors. Generous size bedrooms with their on suite baths, Large backyard with a variety of fruit trees. On the lower level an independent bedroom Casita. Remodel or expand according to your needs. Sought after location, cul-de-sac, close to top schools, village and easy freeway access. Solar paid.
Offered at $3,785,000

Cecilia G. Zavala
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Luxury Collection Specialist
858.699.6646
cecigza@yahoo.com | HomesInSantaluz.com
DRE# 01931715

© 2021 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (BHHSCP) is a member of the franchise system of BHH Affiliates LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. BHH Affiliates LLC and BHHSCP do not guarantee accuracy of all data including measurements, conditions, and features of property. Information is obtained from various sources and will not be verified by broker or MLS. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of that information.

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement