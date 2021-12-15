Home of the Week, 4950 El Arco Iris, Rancho Santa Fe
Private and Charming California Ranch Home in the Covenant of Rancho Santa Fe.
This inviting view home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 2 half baths. Enjoy striking panoramic views from almost every room, full of light, with large corner windows. Dining room doors open to the pool with folding doors. Generous size bedrooms with their on suite baths, Large backyard with a variety of fruit trees. On the lower level an independent bedroom Casita. Remodel or expand according to your needs. Sought after location, cul-de-sac, close to top schools, village and easy freeway access. Solar paid.
Offered at $3,785,000
Cecilia G. Zavala
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Luxury Collection Specialist
858.699.6646
cecigza@yahoo.com | HomesInSantaluz.com
DRE# 01931715
© 2021 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (BHHSCP) is a member of the franchise system of BHH Affiliates LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. BHH Affiliates LLC and BHHSCP do not guarantee accuracy of all data including measurements, conditions, and features of property. Information is obtained from various sources and will not be verified by broker or MLS. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of that information.
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.