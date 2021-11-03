Home of the Week, 368 Holmwood Ln, Solana Beach

Shangri-La Hideaway comes to Solana Beach.

Secluded Idyllic Setting off a Country Road. Situated on its own Private .35 ac (15, 069 sq. ft. lot) Knoll. Panoramic Views including White Water, Cardiff Reef, San Elijo Lagoon, Mountains, Hills, Wildlife and Sunsets! This Rare and Unique Home Offers Terraced Waterfall, Dramatic, Blue Lagoon Style Swimming Pool with Jacuzzi, Beautiful, Lush Foliage, Massive Outdoor Living Space with BBQ, Fireplaces, Areas for Lounging, Dining and Relaxing! Inside, is equally Impressive w/Sit down Ocean Views from every room! 3 Main floor Bedrooms, and a Stunning Foyer leads to a Sumptuous Living Room w/Wall of Windows! The Breathtaking Master Suite Covers the Entire Upper level. Private Balcony, Office/retreat, Spa Like Master Bath with Dual Showers and Viewing Tub & 2 Walk in Closets.

$5,750,000-$6,495,000

