Home of the Week, 15839 The River Trail, Rancho Santa Fe

Nestled on 1.6 acres of beautifully manicured landscape, this home is the most impressive turn-key estate constructed in the private gated community of The River Estates at Rancho Santa Fe. Rich Tuscan influence with elegant old world style and State-of-the-Art smart technology, this single owner estate has been impeccably built and maintained with emphasis on detailed craftsmanship. Featuring five stately bedroom suites with full baths, Chefs kitchen, great room with “see-through“ fireplace to game room with custom wet bar. This home is an entertainers dream! Presenting a custom rock waterfall pool/spa, waterfall pond, pool house casita, and BBQ with pizza oven, this immaculate estate borders the exclusive Covenant of Rancho Sante Fe and minutes to schools, public services and surrounding beach communities. It’s all here at The River Estates at Rancho Santa Fe. The Best of the Best!

Price: $7,800,000

Beth Ford, Realtor

Corcoran Global Living

858.248.1060

Beth.Ford@Corcorangl.com

DRE#01363166