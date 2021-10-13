16627 Los Morros, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067
Family Compound With Every Amenity. 16,347 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 10 baths, 5.44 acres. Incredible panoramic views and all the comforts of a world-class resort, including a gorgeous pool and spa, chipping and putting greens, a spacious well-equipped gym, sauna, massage room, movie theater, wine cellar and huge flat grassy playground. Producing vineyard. Charming “Winemaker’s Cottage” with kitchen, living area, bedroom and bath. Another guest apartment with living area, kitchen, bedroom and bath is attached to the main house.
Offered at $9,995,000
Julie Feld, MBA REALTOR®
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
619-417-3638
DRE #01804785
