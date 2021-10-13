Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

16627 Los Morros, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067

home of the week
1/3
16627 Los Morros, Exterior 
16627 Los Morros, Living View
2/3
16627 Los Morros, Living View 
16627 Los Morros, Great Room
3/3
16627 Los Morros, Great Room 
Share

Family Compound With Every Amenity. 16,347 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 10 baths, 5.44 acres. Incredible panoramic views and all the comforts of a world-class resort, including a gorgeous pool and spa, chipping and putting greens, a spacious well-equipped gym, sauna, massage room, movie theater, wine cellar and huge flat grassy playground. Producing vineyard. Charming “Winemaker’s Cottage” with kitchen, living area, bedroom and bath. Another guest apartment with living area, kitchen, bedroom and bath is attached to the main house.
Offered at $9,995,000

Julie Feld, MBA REALTOR®
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
619-417-3638
DRE #01804785

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement