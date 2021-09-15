Home of the Week, 1128 Via Rancho Parkway, Southwest Escondido

SOUTHWEST ESCONDIDO SANCTUARY 92029

4 bedrooms plus, 3 full baths

including Detached great room adu.

This stunning renovation is more than beautiful on the inside and outside, this home is a smarthome, energy efficiency at its finest and in the best southwest neighborhood with all of the best any home has to offer. A true sanctuary, a showplace with a dramatic entryway, parking for all of your vehicles, boats and rvs, and money saving smart features that both improve quality of life for easy daily function, and creates savings and low operational cost for the homeowners with style! This home has stunning extra large granite island and custom cabinets with upgraded led lighting, undercounter and under baseboard lighting in the kitchen, as well as every upgrade you could want in your dream kitchen!

$1,250,000 to $1,300,000

Cyndi Stetson

WILLIS ALLEN REAL ESTATE RSF

Mobile 619.733.0222 | Office 858.756.2444

StetsonEstates@Gmail.com

DRE 01785421