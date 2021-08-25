Home of the Week, 16364 Via Cazadero, Rancho Santa Fe
Entering the elegant home you are greeted by a wall of European style iron & glass doors letting in light. The use of exterior stucco w/ Santa Barbara finish gives interest to the ultrawide halls & oak floors. The kitchen has quartzite counters & antique hood over a Thermador range. Special interest has been added to stone floors w/ shell stone edges. The outdoor living room w/ fireplace graces the backyard along w/a beautiful pool/spa. 5 bedrooms 5 full bathrooms 2 half bathrooms 7,569 sf.
$4,795,000
Patricia Kramer, Realtor
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
858-945-4595
patricia.kramer@sothebysrealty.com
DRE#00825701
