Home of the Week, 17143 Los Morros, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091

Single Story Modern Oasis

Beautiful, modern 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single level home with home office completely remodeled in the Covenant of Rancho Santa Fe. Perfect for outdoor Californian living, the backyard has three fireplaces and a viewing deck plus pool that is solar heated for year round enjoyment.

This is a low maintenance home. Easy to lock-up and leave when traveling. Home is located on the North side of the Covenant with easy access to grocery stores and restaurants. Ownership comes with the ability to join the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, Tennis club, Riding club and enjoy the clubhouse. This home is in move-in condition. It doesn’t get any better than this!

Asking $3,495,000

