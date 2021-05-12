Home of the Week, 4848 El Nido, Rancho Santa Fe
Subtle Sophistication
Meticulously built Allard Jansen Estate showcases a clean contemporary vibe on 3.2 westside Covenant acres. The recently remodeled 7,104 SF home features 4 ensuite bedrooms, including an upstairs master retreat, plus a separate 1-bedroom guest house. Ideal for entertaining, the layout includes a newer kitchen, family room, game room, gym, office, living room, and formal dining room. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living in a large courtyard with fireplace, wine room, saltwater pool and spa. Complete with a 2-stall barn, corral, chicken coop, raised garden beds, and drought resistant landscaping.
$5,795,000
Lisa Schoelen
The Cathy Gilchrist-Colemar Team
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
858-414-3241
LisaSchoelen@me.com
DRE #01781985
