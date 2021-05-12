Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 4848 El Nido, Rancho Santa Fe

4848 El Nido, Pool View
4848 El Nido, Living
4848 El Nido, Kitchen
Subtle Sophistication
Meticulously built Allard Jansen Estate showcases a clean contemporary vibe on 3.2 westside Covenant acres. The recently remodeled 7,104 SF home features 4 ensuite bedrooms, including an upstairs master retreat, plus a separate 1-bedroom guest house. Ideal for entertaining, the layout includes a newer kitchen, family room, game room, gym, office, living room, and formal dining room. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living in a large courtyard with fireplace, wine room, saltwater pool and spa. Complete with a 2-stall barn, corral, chicken coop, raised garden beds, and drought resistant landscaping.
$5,795,000

Lisa Schoelen
The Cathy Gilchrist-Colemar Team
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
858-414-3241
LisaSchoelen@me.com
DRE #01781985

Real EstateHome of the Week

