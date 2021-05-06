Home of the Week, 18080 Via De Fortuna Rancho Santa Fe

www.18080ViaDeFortuna.com

A retreat from the outside world! Outstanding BRAND-NEW construction in prestigious Rancho Santa Fe Covenant. Warm Contemporary, clean and minimal Japanese-Zen meets California Casual, SINGLE story (not one step in the house) with unobstructed FOREVER VIEWS, quiet, sophisticated open concept floorplan with sought-after modern finishes. Disappearing pocket doors for seamless indoor/outdoor living with so many destinations to relax and entertain! Extraordinary, 5 bedroom suites main house (approx. 8,450 sqft) plus office, game room/theater, family room, living room + detached guest house (approx. 800 sqft) with full kitchenette.

Offered at: $12,500,000

Sonja Huter

Luxury Home Specialist

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

619-246-2606

sonja@sonjahuter.com

www.sonjahuter.com

DRE# 01384572

© 2020 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (BHHSCP) is a member of the franchise system of BHH Affiliates LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. BHH Affiliates LLC and BHHSCP do not guarantee accuracy of all data including measurements, conditions, and features of property. Information is obtained from various sources and will not be verified by broker or MLS. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of that information.

