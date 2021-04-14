Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Home of the Week, 16750 El Zorro Vista, Rancho Santa Fe

Storybook Single Level Country Estate.
This picture perfect, sun filled residence is quietly nestled on two cul-de-sacs for the ultimate in seclusion and privacy. This exquisite five bedroom, five bath home has been updated and remodeled throughout and features a large living room opening onto both the front and back patios, a gourmet chefs kitchen with commercial style gas range and Dutch door, an elegant dining room with fireplace and beautiful built-in shelves, an oversized media room with a large automatic viewing screen and a game room accessing the entertaining patio with an outdoor pizza oven for optimal indoor outdoor living. Grand master suite, gorgeous master bath with French doors to your impeccable grounds. Seller will entertain offers between $4,495,876 - $4,995,876.

Katie Hawkes, Realtor
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
(858) 922-2226
20 Year Legend Award Winner
Kathleenhawkes@gmail.com
www.KatieHawkesGroup.com

