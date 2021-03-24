Home of the Week, 5816 Winland Hills Drive, Rancho Santa Fe

This exquisite estate stands above the rest. Pass through the gates and up a winding, tree-lined, drive to find a truly exceptional home tucked into the side of the hillside. Enjoy expansive views that stretch across historic Rancho Santa Fe. This recently remodeled beauty features soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural light, chef’s kitchen, and a resort-like pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen. First-floor Master features a steam shower, private sitting area, and grand walk-in closet. Home boasts two laundry rooms, multiple game areas, lit basketball court, and detached casita. No HOA, no Mello Roos, and very close proximity to beaches, restaurants, shopping, and more. This home is a must see! 7 Beds, 7.5 Baths, 8165 sq ft.

Offered at $4,195,000

