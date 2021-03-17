Home of the Week, 8428 Saint Andrews Rancho Santa Fe
1/3
8428 Saint Andrews, Front ()
2/3
8428 Saint Andrews, Bedroom Fireplace ()
3/3
8428 Saint Andrews, Pool ()
Single level 4+ bedroom located on an elevated lot on the 10th fairway of the prestigious RSF Farms golf course. New hardwood floors, 4 car garage with storage, large mahogany paneled office. Luxurious view-filled master suite has spacious dual closets. The home has solar and is meticulously maintained.
$4,298,000.00
Cindy Mort
Compass
858.922.7757
cindymort1@gmail.com
DRE #01031625
