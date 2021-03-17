Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Home of the Week, 8428 Saint Andrews Rancho Santa Fe

8428 Saint Andrews, Front  ()
8428 Saint Andrews, Bedroom Fireplace  ()
8428 Saint Andrews, Pool  ()
Single level 4+ bedroom located on an elevated lot on the 10th fairway of the prestigious RSF Farms golf course. New hardwood floors, 4 car garage with storage, large mahogany paneled office. Luxurious view-filled master suite has spacious dual closets. The home has solar and is meticulously maintained.
$4,298,000.00

Cindy Mort
Compass
858.922.7757
cindymort1@gmail.com
DRE #01031625

