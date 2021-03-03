Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 6397 Clubhouse Dr, Rancho Santa Fe

1/3
6397 Clubhouse Drive, Pool  ()
2/3
6397 Clubhouse Drive, Theater  ()
3/3
6397 Clubhouse Drive, View  ()
Share

The Chateau
8BR | 10BA + 2 Powder Rooms | 13,000 Sq. Ft.
• Pool and Spa
• 8 Car Garage
• 3+ Acres
• 22 Person Theatre
• Gated Community
• Del Mar Country Club
Priced at $6,975,000

Craig Lotzof
Realtor® | ABR | GRI | SRES
858.243.4071
Craig@LotzofRealEstate.com
thelotzofgroup.com
DRE 01211688

Marc Lotzof
Broker Associate | Realtor®
Relocation Specialist
CRS | GRI | SRES
619.540.5952
Marc@LotzofRealEstate.com
DRE 01046166

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement