Home of the Week, 16364 Via Cazadero, Rancho Santa Fe

16364 Via Cazadero, Entrance  ()
16364 Via Cazadero, Living  ()
16364 Via Cazadero, Pool
16364 Via Cazadero, Pool  ()
Entering the elegant home you are greeted by a wall of European style iron & glass doors letting in light. The use of exterior stucco w/ Santa Barbara finish gives interest to the ultrawide halls & oak floors. The kitchen has quartzite counters & antique hood over a Thermador range. Special interest has been added to stone floors w/ shell stone edges. The outdoor living room w/ fireplace graces the backyard along w/a beautiful pool/spa. 5 bedrooms 5 full bathrooms 2 half bathrooms 7,569 sf.
$4,795,000

Patricia Kramer, Realtor
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
858-945-4595
patricia.kramer@sothebysrealty.com
DRE#00825701

