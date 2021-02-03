Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 7012 Rancho La Cima, Rancho Santa Fe

7012 Rancho La Cima Dr, Front  ()
7012 Rancho La Cima Dr, Aerial  ()
7012 Rancho La Cima Dr, Pool  ()
East Coast elegance meets West Coast style
6+ BR | 10.5 BA | 8,582 SF
• 2.07 acres
• 6-car garage w/ additional parking for 15+
• Sparkling pool and gazebo
• Private guest apartment
• First-floor owner’s retreat
Priced at $4,495,000

Marc Lotzof
Broker Associate | Realtor®
Relocation Specialist
CRS | GRI | SRES
619.540.5952
Marc@LotzofRealEstate.com
DRE 01046166

Craig Lotzof
Realtor® | ABR | GRI | SRES
858.243.4071
Craig@LotzofRealEstate.com
thelotzofgroup.com
DRE 01211688

