Home of the Week, 7012 Rancho La Cima, Rancho Santa Fe
1/3
7012 Rancho La Cima Dr, Front ()
2/3
7012 Rancho La Cima Dr, Aerial ()
3/3
7012 Rancho La Cima Dr, Pool ()
East Coast elegance meets West Coast style
6+ BR | 10.5 BA | 8,582 SF
• 2.07 acres
• 6-car garage w/ additional parking for 15+
• Sparkling pool and gazebo
• Private guest apartment
• First-floor owner’s retreat
Priced at $4,495,000
Marc Lotzof
Broker Associate | Realtor®
Relocation Specialist
CRS | GRI | SRES
619.540.5952
Marc@LotzofRealEstate.com
DRE 01046166
Craig Lotzof
Realtor® | ABR | GRI | SRES
858.243.4071
Craig@LotzofRealEstate.com
thelotzofgroup.com
DRE 01211688
