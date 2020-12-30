Home of the Week, 15550 Churchill Downs, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

Spectacular Home in Exclusive Del Rayo Downs

Spectacular home leaves nothing to be desired! Tucked behind the exclusive gates of Del Rayo Downs, home has a must-see chef’s kitchen featuring custom copper finished range, floor to ceiling cabinets, chilled wine, and so much more. Home lives like a single-level as the Master is down with two bedrooms up. With soaring ceilings, natural light throughout, an abundance of closet space, and outdoor spa, home checks all the boxes! Located walking distance to the World Renowned Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa.

Priced at $2,150,000

TIM VAN DAMM,

Luxury Real Estate specialist

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

858-663-0911

tim@timvandamm.com

DRE #02011614

