Home of the Week, 5450 San Elijo, Rancho Santa Fe Covenant

Private, idyllic Westside Covenant estate with spectacular views of the Rancho Santa Fe golf course and beyond. A long-gated driveway ascends to 3+ acres of lush landscape with beautiful views and coastal breezes. The single level 5-bedroom home was meticulously renovated with custom white oak and limestone flooring, reclaimed wood beams, professional grade appliances and top-tier finishes. The luxurious master bedroom retreat has a fireplace, dream walk-in closet, separate office and a private terrace. The entertaining rooms are large, yet intimate and inviting and seamlessly flow to the outdoor pool, spa and dining. All remaining 4 bedrooms are large with en-suite baths. Conveniently located walking distance to the golf course, tennis club, village restaurants and the renowned Roger Rowe School, along the RSF trails.

