Home of the Week, 18490 Lago Vista, Rancho Del Lago

18490 Lago Vista, Back Yard  ()
18490 Lago Vista, Views  ()
18490 Lago Vista, Living Room  ()
Oct. 21, 2020
4:32 PM
NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH
MAGNIFICENT VIEWS!
www.18490LagoVistaRSF.com
Outstanding BRAND-NEW construction in
Rancho Santa Fe with unobstructed sit-down views, quiet, indoor/outdoor living with disappearing pocket doors on approximately 5.46 acres. 6 Bdr main house (approx. 9470 sq ft) + living room, family room, office, game room/media, study, massage/yoga room, 500 bottle temperature-controlled wine room, attached 4+2-car garage plus detached guest (approx. 980 sq ft) house with full kitchenette.
Priced at $11,500,000

Sonja Huter
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Luxury Home Specialist
DRE# 01384572

Real EstateHome of the Week

