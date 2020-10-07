Home of the Week, 4897 El Nido, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Stunning single level custom estate on the coveted West side of the Rancho Santa Fe Covenant! Sited on the top of a private and serene hilltop with low maintenance landscape and resort style living! Over 9,000 sq. feet with 5 ensuite bedrooms, plus 2 half baths, a wood paneled office, billiard room, wine cellar, a 2BD/2BA guest house and a pool house. There are priceless panoramic views that embrace sunrise, sunsets, and ocean too!
Priced at $6,750,000
Connie C. Pittard, MBA
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
619-733-6815
connie.pittard@sothebysrealty.com
DRE #01956070
