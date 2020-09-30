Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 5141 Tattersall Square, Fairbanks Stratford

1/3
5141 Tattersall Square, Front  ()
2/3
5141 Tattersall Square, Kitchen  ()
3/3
5141 Tattersall Square, Bedroom  ()
Sep. 30, 2020
4:05 PM
Share

2 Beds 2.5 Baths
Great corner Cul-de-Sac location with lot’s of privacy for backyard dinning, sunning and relaxing. Views of distant hills from the front of the lot. Across the street and above the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. In the exclusive gated community of Fairbanks Stratford. Complex has lovely pool, spa, and club house with gym.
$1,895,000

Nena Haskins
Nena Jo Haskins & Assoc.
(858) 395-5026
DRE #00447471

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement