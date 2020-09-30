Home of the Week, 5141 Tattersall Square, Fairbanks Stratford
5141 Tattersall Square, Front ()
5141 Tattersall Square, Kitchen ()
5141 Tattersall Square, Bedroom ()
2 Beds 2.5 Baths
Great corner Cul-de-Sac location with lot’s of privacy for backyard dinning, sunning and relaxing. Views of distant hills from the front of the lot. Across the street and above the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. In the exclusive gated community of Fairbanks Stratford. Complex has lovely pool, spa, and club house with gym.
$1,895,000
Nena Haskins
Nena Jo Haskins & Assoc.
(858) 395-5026
DRE #00447471
