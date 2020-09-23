15754 Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe 92067

Gorgeous gated home and the ultimate staycation and work from home property with two home offices, student study desks for Zoom-based school, lighted tennis court with raised viewing pavilion, home theater, stunning pool/spa, 1100 sq. ft. pool cabana with outdoor kitchen/dining/pizza oven/wine room/steam room, 6 car garage, 2 bedroom/1 bath guest house with full kitchen, laundry and dining area, and more. Located in the exclusive gated enclave The Meadows, the home is approx. 7425 sq. ft. featuring 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, master suite with sitting area, spa-like bathroom, his and hers walk-in closets, and walled-in patio with private hot tub and fountain. Great western location close to Del Mar. Very low HOA fees. Horses allowed.

$5,399,000

