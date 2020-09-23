Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

15754 Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe 92067

15754 Via De Santa Fe, Twilight  ()
15754 Via De Santa Fe, Aerial View  ()
15754 Via De Santa Fe, Home Theater  (PeTer_Lau)
Sep. 23, 2020
3:52 PM
Gorgeous gated home and the ultimate staycation and work from home property with two home offices, student study desks for Zoom-based school, lighted tennis court with raised viewing pavilion, home theater, stunning pool/spa, 1100 sq. ft. pool cabana with outdoor kitchen/dining/pizza oven/wine room/steam room, 6 car garage, 2 bedroom/1 bath guest house with full kitchen, laundry and dining area, and more. Located in the exclusive gated enclave The Meadows, the home is approx. 7425 sq. ft. featuring 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, master suite with sitting area, spa-like bathroom, his and hers walk-in closets, and walled-in patio with private hot tub and fountain. Great western location close to Del Mar. Very low HOA fees. Horses allowed.
$5,399,000

Liza Kay
92130 Realty | 858-344-0171
Liza@92130Realty.com
DRE #01416109

