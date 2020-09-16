6806 Saint Andrews, Rancho Santa Fe

This .94-acre Rancho Santa Fe Farms gem sprawls over 5,502 square feet of single-level living space in the main house. An entertainer’s delight designed for gracious indoor/outdoor living, the impeccably finished property boasts 4 bedroom suites, 4.5 bathrooms, plus a spacious library and office off the foyer. The detached guesthouse conveniently offers a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Bask in incredible views of the beautiful Tom Lehman-designed golf course and clubhouse, or relax in the expansive backyard’s loggia featuring a cozy fireplace and custom BBQ.

Call for details. 4,290,000

MARY CHAPARRO, MCSP

Chaparro and Associates Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

619.884.4477

www.MaryChaparro.com

DRE# 01083478

