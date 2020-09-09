Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
4712 El Nido, Rancho Santa Fe 92067

Sep. 9, 2020
4:36 PM
Gorgeous resort-style property on the highly desirable West side of the Rancho Santa Fe Covenant. Includes a beautiful, private and spacious 5 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 6,639 sq foot custom home, pool, spa, and tennis/pickleball court. A warm and inviting stay at home paradise with stunning sunset and hillside views. Located close to the best beaches and charming villages with easy freeway access. One of a kind touches are found throughout. Perfect for working and learning from home, entertaining, or just relaxing and enjoying your best life!
Offered at $3,799,000

Wendy Escobar-Menghini
California Custom Realty
858-692-6124
wsem@californiacustomrealty.com
CaDRE #01504443

