Home of the Week, 5316 La Crescenta, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

CHIC MID-CENTURY MODERN WITH

PANORAMIC VIEWS

Secluded, pastoral luxury defines this recently rebuilt, modern concept estate in the prestigious Covenant. Situated along hiking and equestrian trails, this tranquil home sits on a fully usable lot at the end of a cul de sac, and is ideal for families of all sizes. Once inside, you will be dazzled by the breathtaking 270-degree views and abundant natural light from every room as well as multiple balconies that extend the living space. On the first level is a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen and great room with high vaulted, light ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Wide plank, natural hue French oak flooring and sleek rift white solid oak cabinets installed throughout. The entry-level master suite boasts panoramic views, a dual-sink master bathroom, and huge walk-in closet. Downstairs is a second master suite with a large deck as well as an attached ensuite casita with a living room and private entrance. An ambling wooden walkway leads to the detached, 800 sq. ft. guest house with a large bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen and balcony. The gently sloping backyard is designed with multiple patios and bench seating for ideal entertaining. Steps lead to the remodeled pool, spa and lounging deck. Major updates include new HVAC and ducting, new electrical and lighting, wiring for security cameras, CAT6 wiring, waterproofed slab, and new drainage.

Coming Soon at $3,895,000

