Home of the Week, 5168 Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe 92067

5168 Linea Del Cielo Front  ()
5168 Linea Del Cielo Kitchen  ()
5168 Linea Del Cielo Patio  ()
June 4, 2020
3:57 PM
Luxury Live Auction!
Incredible opportunity to own a magnificent 6 bedroom 10,600 Sq. Ft., gated estate home on secluded 3.1 acre lot with westerly views! Convenient west side of Rancho Santa Fe covenant! Lives like single story with all living areas, kitchen, and ensuite bedrooms on main level. Huge bonus room/bathroom upstairs, perfect for home business, 7th bedroom and/or private gym! Detached one bedroom casita! Soaring open beam ceilings, hardwood floors, mahogany doors! Chef’s kitchen. https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-tour/snd/200023987
Auction June 18, 2020 at Noon
Bidding to start from $3,500,000

Virginia Dent, Broker
760-310-2285
HARCOURTS JADE Properties
DRE# 01017266

Real EstateHome of the Week
