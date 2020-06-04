Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 5113 Meadows Del Mar, San Diego

5113 Meadows Del Mar Pool  ()
5113 Meadows Del Mar Entrance  ()
5113 Meadows Del Mar Kitchen  ()
June 4, 2020
2:47 PM
Nestled on a private cul-de-sac in the west gate, this Meadows Del Mar estate enjoys a luxury location just a short walk from the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Meticulously maintained, the home will suit families of all sizes. The grand entrance opens to a sweeping staircase, 30-ft. ceilings, and graceful arches. The refreshed gourmet kitchen has all new quartz countertops including a huge center island and new hardware. This home is perfect for telecommuting with an entry level executive office and three built-in office spaces upstairs. The spacious master retreat features an entertainment center and balcony as well as two separate master bathrooms and walk-in closets. The artistically designed beach-entry, self-cleaning, and solar-heated pool, oversized spa, elaborate waterfall, fully-equipped outdoor kitchen, and whimsical water features are surrounded by two covered patios and lush landscaping. Paver-clad driveways lead to (2) two-car garages.
$3,149,999

Adam Loew
Keller Williams Luxury International
(858) 342-8232 | DRE# 01898010
www.adamloewandassociates.com
adamloew@kw.com | www.5113MeadowsDelMar.com

Real EstateHome of the Week
