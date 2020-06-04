Home of the Week, 5113 Meadows Del Mar, San Diego

Nestled on a private cul-de-sac in the west gate, this Meadows Del Mar estate enjoys a luxury location just a short walk from the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Meticulously maintained, the home will suit families of all sizes. The grand entrance opens to a sweeping staircase, 30-ft. ceilings, and graceful arches. The refreshed gourmet kitchen has all new quartz countertops including a huge center island and new hardware. This home is perfect for telecommuting with an entry level executive office and three built-in office spaces upstairs. The spacious master retreat features an entertainment center and balcony as well as two separate master bathrooms and walk-in closets. The artistically designed beach-entry, self-cleaning, and solar-heated pool, oversized spa, elaborate waterfall, fully-equipped outdoor kitchen, and whimsical water features are surrounded by two covered patios and lush landscaping. Paver-clad driveways lead to (2) two-car garages.

$3,149,999

Adam Loew

Keller Williams Luxury International

(858) 342-8232 | DRE# 01898010

www.adamloewandassociates.com

adamloew@kw.com | www.5113MeadowsDelMar.com