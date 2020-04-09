Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 7152 Rancho La Cima, Rancho Santa Fe

1/3
1-Aerial 0920 copy.jpg  ()
2/3
3-garage res pg copy.jpg  ()
3/3
Rear:pool copy.jpg  ()
April 9, 2020
2:15 PM
Share

Charismatic “Casa Agave” on two acres capturing expansive views. Encompassing 7,806 sq ft main residence & 3 car garage; 4,200 sq ft “Car Collector’s Garage” and guest house. Room to exhibit a 15-car collection. Living room & dining room are combined into an impressive space. Great outdoor kitchen/ bar, multiple terraces & dining areas with two outdoor fire places. Roof top deck for sunbathing or star watching. Pool with a step down circular fire pit inside & lush landscaping. This Spanish colonial home will be timeless forever. $3,595,000

Nancy Bell | Mary Ann Bosanac
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Luxury Collection
858-245-0921 | 58-395-8076
abell4u@cox.net | mab1@cox.net
DRE #01173184 | DRE #00926319

©2019 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (BHHSCP) is a member of the franchise system of BHH Affiliates LLC. BHH Affiliates LLC and BHHSCP do not guarantee accuracy of all data including measurements, conditions, and features of property. Info is obtained from various sources and will not be verified by broker or MLS. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of that information.

Real EstateHome of the Week
Newsletter
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox

Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement