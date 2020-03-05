Home of the Week, 4657 La Orilla Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

A REMARKABLE AND UNIQUE PROPERTY…

beautifully enhanced while keeping its Rancho Santa Fe flavor. The main house encompasses superb volume with open-beamed ceilings; floor-to-ceiling windows; Sapele wood floors; Travertine walled fireplace with a Basaltina floating bench; baths of Crema Marfil slab, exclusive mirror/lighting. While the floor plan throughout is versatile, as well as private, it accumulates a total of four bedrooms and four baths.

This superb, main one-level domain embraces the West side with its 3.12 Acres along with ample spaces for horses, barn with caretaker’s plush Studio, and two pastures. The property is immersed in nature with its lush landscaping; as well as, private gardens, raised planters, fruit trees, and outbuildings. Found in the sought-after Covenant where golf/tennis/horses/ trails and privacy prevail. $2,895,000

Gloria Doinoff | Luxury Property Specialist

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

858.204.4667

Gloria@DoinoffRealEstate.com

www.bhhscalifornia.com

DRE#00972797

©2019 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (BHHSCP) is a member of the franchise system of BHH Affiliates LLC. BHH Affiliates LLC and BHHSCP do not guarantee accuracy of all data including measurements, conditions, and features of property. Info is obtained from various sources and will not be verified by broker or MLS. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of that information.

