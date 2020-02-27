Home of the Week, 7080 Rancho La Cima, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

Totally renovated with high end, modern finishes, this secluded Rancho Santa Fe home epitomizes CLASS! Nestled within the gated community of Rancho La Cima Estates. Here are some of the beautiful transformations you can enjoy when you tour this incredible home. Brand new roof, gorgeous wood floors, new windows, French doors, fresh paint and stucco add to this luxurious home’s unique style. Sitting on 2.26 acres of nature’s natural gifts. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and an infinity pool/Jacuzzi.

Priced at $5,400,000

Reza Niroomand, Associate broker

Ranch & Sea Realty

760-212-4891

reza.92008@gmail.com

DRE: 01020018

