Home of the Week, 6161 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe

6161 Paseo Delicias, Kitchen  ()
6161 Paseo Delicias, Front  ()
6161 Paseo Delicias, Living Room  ()
Jan. 16, 2020
9:22 AM
Share

Chic single level 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus den/office. Two car garage with storage. Located in the prestigious Rancho Santa Fe Covenant. Enjoy the amazing amenities of the Rancho Santa Fe Association. Just a short distance to the dining and shopping in the village. This exquisite property is sure to delight! Two quaint, low maintenance patios, cozy fireplace, owned solar panels. Call The Laskers for a showing at 858-481-8185 or visit us online at www.TheLaskers.com
Priced at $1,225,000

Paul & Elizabeth Lasker, Broker/Owner
858-481-8185
www.TheLaskers.com
DRE #00967564, DRE# 01208360

