Home of the Week, 16748 Avenida Arroyo Pasajero, Rancho Sante Fe, CA

1/3
16748 Avenida Arroyo Pasajero Indoor/Outdoor (i.r.meyers)
2/3
16748 Ave A Pasa Pool (i.r.meyers)
3/3
16748 Avenida Arroyo Pasajero Wine Cellar (i.r.meyers)
• 4 BR / 4.5 BA / 1.1 Acres
• Meticulous 2018 Renovation
• Popular North Fairbanks Ranch
• 3500 bottle detached Wine Cellar
• Colorful and lush landscaping
• Bocce Ball Court with long views
• Stunning Single level home
• Elevated lot on Quiet Cul-de-Sac
Advertisement
Offered at $3,595,000
Follow us on:
Instagram @Applebyfamilygroup
ApplebyFamilyGroup.com
Scott Appleby & Kerry Appleby Payne
858-775-2014 | 858-204-7920
Willis Allen Real Estate
DRE #01197544 | DRE #01071814
Advertisement