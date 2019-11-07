Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Home of the Week, 16748 Avenida Arroyo Pasajero, Rancho Sante Fe, CA

16748 Avenida Arroyo Pasajero Indoor/Outdoor  (i.r.meyers)
16748 Ave A Pasa Pool  (i.r.meyers)
16748 Avenida Arroyo Pasajero Wine Cellar  (i.r.meyers)
Nov. 7, 2019
9:44 AM
• 4 BR / 4.5 BA / 1.1 Acres
• Meticulous 2018 Renovation
• Popular North Fairbanks Ranch
• 3500 bottle detached Wine Cellar
• Colorful and lush landscaping
• Bocce Ball Court with long views
• Stunning Single level home
• Elevated lot on Quiet Cul-de-Sac

Offered at $3,595,000

Follow us on:
Instagram @Applebyfamilygroup
ApplebyFamilyGroup.com

Scott Appleby & Kerry Appleby Payne
858-775-2014 | 858-204-7920
Willis Allen Real Estate
DRE #01197544 | DRE #01071814

